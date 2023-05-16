It was a record-breaking fifth edition of Ultra-Trail Snowdonia by UTMB® over the weekend, with the stunning weather a stark contrast to the wild weather of the 2022 edition.

Josh Wade (GBR – UTMB Index 855) an Emma Stuart (GBR – UTMB Index 680) still made sure to kick up a storm, dominating the 100-mile race.

Wade, who adds the 100-mile title to his accolades after winning the 100km race in 2022, said: “It was one of the best days ever, I will never forget this! The hills felt awesome, and I got into a good groove.

"Everything just came together, and I am so chuffed with a sub-24-hour time."

Gregorie Crumer (FRA – UTMB Index 859) finished second and David Hughes (USA – UTMB Index 877) third after tackling the tough 100-mile course, which features 10,000m of elevation.

In the Women’s race, Emma Stuart redefined the word domination as she finished almost three hours ahead of her opposition in 28:23:29.

In doing so, she automatically qualified for the UTMB race at the UTMB World Series Finals, an achievement Stuart was thrilled about.

She said: “It has been on the to-do list for a while and to be able to get the qualification here, at this incredible race in the UK is special.

"It is crazy because it is just such a small little town but a great opportunity to showcase the trails we have here to so many international runners.”

Sabrina Stanley (USA – UTMB Index 720) and Claire Bannwarth (FRA – UTMB Index 696) rounded out the podium.

In the 100km race, it was a close battle between Jean-Philippe Tschmi (CHE, 13:27:28 – UTMB Index 893), Tom Owens (GBR, 13:31:10 – UTMB Index 822) and keith Wigley (GBR, 13:33:18 – UTMB Index 785) all finishing within six minutes of each other.

In the women’s race, it was an all-British podium with Lizzie Atkins (GBR, 16:44:09) taking the tape, followed by Robyn Cassidy (GBR, 16:59:19 – UTMB Index 612) and Rachel Fawcett (GBR, 17:46:04 – UTMB Index 640).

As the most competitive field ever seen in a UK trail running event, it was only fitting British trail running talent, Tom Evans (GBR – UTMB Index 540) was on the start line.

After leading out the Eryri Mini Kids race, which saw future trail runners’ blitz around the 2km course, Evans turned his attention to the 50km race the following day.

Evans, who finished third at UTMB Mont-Blanc in 2022, secured the win in Wales with a 24-minute buffer on second-placed Matthieu Delpeuch (FRA – UTMB Index 859) and Krstioffer Eftedal (NOR – UTMB Index 800).

Johanna Gelfgren (SWE – UTMB Index 688) took the title in the women’s field ahead of 2022 champion, Kirsteen Welch (GBR – UTMB Index 702) who settled for second. Fiona Pascall (GBR – UTMB Index 708) rounded out the podium in third.

The Eryri 25km saw British duo Kristian Jones and Holly Wootten (UTMB Index 666) take the win in their respective races.

Dominik Tabor (POL) and Theresa Arvik (NOR – UTMB Index 660) claimed silver while Gian Marchet Shicktanz (CHE – UTMB Index 885) and Charmaine Horsfall (GBR – UTMB Index 553) claimed bronze.