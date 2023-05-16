Wade, who adds the 100-mile title to his accolades after winning the 100km race in 2022, said: “It was one of the best days ever, I will never forget this! The hills felt awesome, and I got into a good groove.
"Everything just came together, and I am so chuffed with a sub-24-hour time."
Gregorie Crumer (FRA – UTMB Index 859) finished second and David Hughes (USA – UTMB Index 877) third after tackling the tough 100-mile course, which features 10,000m of elevation.
In the Women’s race, Emma Stuart redefined the word domination as she finished almost three hours ahead of her opposition in 28:23:29.
In doing so, she automatically qualified for the UTMB race at the UTMB World Series Finals, an achievement Stuart was thrilled about.
She said: “It has been on the to-do list for a while and to be able to get the qualification here, at this incredible race in the UK is special.
"It is crazy because it is just such a small little town but a great opportunity to showcase the trails we have here to so many international runners.”
As the most competitive field ever seen in a UK trail running event, it was only fitting British trail running talent, Tom Evans (GBR – UTMB Index 540) was on the start line.
After leading out the Eryri Mini Kids race, which saw future trail runners’ blitz around the 2km course, Evans turned his attention to the 50km race the following day.