The top prize winner, and winner of the most improved award this year, was Luminite a small gelding with a big heart, bred from the impressive Bon Bethan who raced for many years with Wales & Borders, and by the little Doonbeg the American ‘pocket rocket’. Luminite who had 10 wins, is owned and trained by Elizabeth Collingwood from Huntington, near Kington and is often driven by stable driver Lee Price from Builth Wells. The Collingwood stables have another Doonbeg offspring, the little mare Llwyns Mercy who enjoyed another sensational season, she was runner up in the prizemoney stakes in 2022 and was again in the top ten in 2023. For a stable with only two horses 2023 was a premiere season. Second in the prizemoney stakes was the evergreen Lakeside Pan owned by veteran John Elder and trained at the Bevan stables in Llanddewi. Pan is a great crowd favourite and won the Terry Boxhall award for outstanding performance. At 14 years old he has lost none of his zest for racing, along with his dedicated driver Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn.