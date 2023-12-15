The mantra of Wales and Border, or ‘Mid Wales’ racing has always been racing for fun, and 2023 has continued with that tradition.
Rather than having a main racing hub, of bringing the people to the racing, trotting has always tried to take the racing to the people. The old adage of horses for courses is well played out, different grass tracks each week, plays to the strengths, and highlights the weaknesses, of both horses and drivers.
The season began with a meeting on the all weather track at Tair Gwaith near Ammanford and then moved around some old favourites like Presteigne, Penybont and Synod Inn as well as new venues such as New Radnor and Llangunllo with a welcome return to Almeley at the end of the season. This year because of the deteriorating weather, the usual charity meeting to complete the season could not be held, so the presentation of cups and awards took place, at the annual dinner at the Severn Arms, Penybont, one of the old trotting venues throughout the 20th century.
The President’s Cup for the open horses was won by Goodtime Hal in his first season with Wales & Borders, he was also third in the prizemoney list with seven wins. He is owned by the Staples family from Pwllgloyw, near Brecon and trained at the Hardwick stables at Penlan, Brecon. The President’s Cup for the Novice horses was won by Sally M usually driven by the enthusiastic Katie Davies from Orleton, near Ludlow and also home trained.
The top prize winner, and winner of the most improved award this year, was Luminite a small gelding with a big heart, bred from the impressive Bon Bethan who raced for many years with Wales & Borders, and by the little Doonbeg the American ‘pocket rocket’. Luminite who had 10 wins, is owned and trained by Elizabeth Collingwood from Huntington, near Kington and is often driven by stable driver Lee Price from Builth Wells. The Collingwood stables have another Doonbeg offspring, the little mare Llwyns Mercy who enjoyed another sensational season, she was runner up in the prizemoney stakes in 2022 and was again in the top ten in 2023. For a stable with only two horses 2023 was a premiere season. Second in the prizemoney stakes was the evergreen Lakeside Pan owned by veteran John Elder and trained at the Bevan stables in Llanddewi. Pan is a great crowd favourite and won the Terry Boxhall award for outstanding performance. At 14 years old he has lost none of his zest for racing, along with his dedicated driver Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn.
Fourth in prize money was Juicy Wiggle, a new Baby Novice this season with the returning Mark White from Porthcawl. She won first time out at Ammanford and continued with a total of 10 wins ending the season, with five wins in a row including the STAGBI mare’s race at Presteigne in September, and promoting her into open racing. Ellavafella was another Novice who graduated into open company this year. He is a home-bred gelding owned, trained and driven by Andrew Bevan and family from Maesmynis, near Builth Wells. He enjoyed eight wins and was fifth in prize money.
Zulu Warrior was next on the money list, this is a home-bred mare owned, trained and driven by the Tromans family in Newcastle Emlyn, she claimed eight wins and progressed into open racing.
Happy Hands had another impressive season, moving this year to the Merthyr stable of the Meaney family along with Roy Harris and usually driven by Ceredigion based Janet Thomas.
The saddle races are still an important part of the ‘trotting’, especially giving the young girls their chance to shine. The Rachael Bufton cup for the Champion saddle horse went to Easy Company, owned by Elin and Ceri Bevan from Llanddewi, while the top rider was Laura Bevan who partnered Easy Company. The leading driver of 2023 was a reverse of 2022 with Andrew Hardwick from Brecon claiming 21 wins but only one behind with 20 wins was Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn.
The top lady driver was again Lynne Boxhall with 13 wins, putting her fourth in the overall drivers championship, just two behind Lee Price from Builth Wells. While Elin Bevan and Ellie Tromans were runners up in the lady’s competition.
The Junior race returned this year at the last two meetings of the season, this has always been a very popular feature of the racing, giving the children who do much of the training on the horses at home, their chance to learn the sport.
The first winner was Jacob Bird from the well known Perks family stable from Presteigne with Fold Withstyle but the champion was Elin Lewis from Llanbister who formed a good partnership with Luminite, second first time out and winning the final race. Other up and coming stars of the future were Lola Mills from Llanddewi and Maddy Davies from Orleton, near Ludlow.
With the 2023 season completed, all awards presented, thoughts move on to next season. Discussions of who has a new horse to beat the opposition, and also to look forward to seeing the return of old friends both equine and human with the beginning of the new season in May.