Juicy Wiggle owned and trained by Mark White from Porthcawl, has enjoyed a stellar period so far in September, with 4 wins to her credit. This week she was partnered by Lee Price as she added to her reputation with her first win since moving up to the Grade B, in second was the fast finishing Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) while Ellavafella and owner Andrew Bevan from Builth Wells ran on to be third.