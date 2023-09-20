It is four years since Wales & Borders raced on this beautiful open track at Almely, one of the best in the area, so it was really wonderful to return to a track which holds so many memories of races in the past. The weather was a little inclement, but nothing could dampen the enthusiasm of the racing crowd, writes Maureen Lloyd.
The first races were the Novice heats with the talented Ellavalad driven by owner, trainer Lynne Boxhall from Brecon, speeding into the lead on the home straight from the long-time leader and stable companion, Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) while another stablemate Talavary Crown (Greenway, Michaelchurch Eskley) was third.
In the second Novice heat, two horses flashed over the line together gaining a narrow victory for the fast finishing Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) driven by Lynne Boxhall giving her a back to back double while Dernol Black Satin (Frost, Pontypridd) was inches behind in second, and Ceiron Spirit (Bevan, Builth Wells) claimed third.
In the Grade A that followed, Lee Price partnered the little mare he bred, Llwyns Mercy now owned by Elizabeth Collingwood from Huntington to another confident win, leading for the whole race, denying the challenge of Happy Hands (Meaney, Merthyr) who was second with Dernol Yankee (Wozencraft, Llangurig) in third.
Juicy Wiggle owned and trained by Mark White from Porthcawl, has enjoyed a stellar period so far in September, with 4 wins to her credit. This week she was partnered by Lee Price as she added to her reputation with her first win since moving up to the Grade B, in second was the fast finishing Zulu Warrior (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn) while Ellavafella and owner Andrew Bevan from Builth Wells ran on to be third.
In the first Baby Novice race the improving Ithon Queen with owner Sam Reynolds from Orleton secured her first win in her division, beating the improving Dollars Dream (Lloyd, Gladestry) while just behind in third was another youngster Carrie on Doon this week driven by owner Fran Morgan from Knighton.
Disgwylfa Gem owned by Sydney Mason from Huntington with driver Lee Price gaining his third win of the day, ran an exceptionally controlled race from her back-mark. She now qualifies for the Novice class next week, and just behind in second was the fast finishing Sally M with enthusiastic owner Katy Davies in the seat while third place went to Begwyns Trust owned by Robin Lloyd from Painscastle.
After the break four competitors lined up for the Junior race with Elin Lewis on the Collingwood owned Luminite, on only her second ride, won from Easy Company (Bevan, Llandewi) with 10 year old Lola Mills from Llandewi on board, while Ithon Queen with the owner’s daughter Maddy Davies from Orleton on her first drive was third, and last time’s winner Jacob Bird with grandad’s Fold Withstyle had to settle for fourth.
In the dash Beg For Mercy with owner Ellie Tromans on board won from Lawless (Duggan, Howey) in second with Victoria Penlan (Thomas, Pontypridd) in third.
The Novice final was another exciting race with several different horses taking the lead and there were three horses going over the line together. The winner was Carrie on Fred driven by Lynne Boxhall for Liam Middleton from Llandrindod, close behind was Ceiron Spirit and Andrew Bevan from Builth Wells, and just in third place was Dernol Black Satin (Frost, Pontypridd).
The saddle was next on the card, which as usual was the prerogative of the girls. Laura Bevan from Llandewi on board Ellavafella (Bevan, Builth Wells), having his first race under saddle, won convincingly from the front running Llwyns Mercy with her owner Elizabeth Collingwood on board, while Happy Hands (Meaney, Merthyr) and Ellie Tromans was third.
The final race of the day was the mile and a half, run in memory of Vernon Davies who had been a keen supporter of racing, especially at the Almeley track. Zulu Warrior with owner Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn at the controls proved what a good staying mare she is to win comfortably from Dernol Yankee (Wozencraft, Llangurig) with Ayr Major (Eggerton, Norton Canon) running well in third.
At the end of a wonderful afternoon of racing, on the penultimate race day of the 2023 season, the finale will be at Almeley for the always popular charity race meeting on Saturday 23rd 2023 starting at 1.30pm.
Results:
Novice – heat 1: 1, Ellavalad (Lynne Boxhall) owned & trained Boxhall, Brecon; 2, Red Cash; 3, Talavary Crown. Time: 2:23.71
Novice – heat 2: 1, Carrie on Fred (Lynne Boxhall) owned Middleton, Llandrindod trained Hardwick, Brecon; 2, Dernol Black Satin; 3, Ceiron Spirit. Time: 2:20.58
Grade A: 1, Llwyns Mercy (Lee Price) owned & trained Collingwood, Huntington; 2, Happy Hands; 3, Dernol Yankee. Time: 2:20.59
Grade B: 1, Juicy Wiggle (Lee Price) owned & trained White, Porthcawl; 2, Zulu Warrior; 3, Ellavafella. Time: 2:16.71
Baby Novice – race 1: 1, Ithon Queen (Sam Reynolds) owned & trained Reynolds, Orleton; 2, Dollars Dream; 3, Carrie on Doon. Time: 2:24.08
Baby Novice – race 2: 1, Disgwylfa Gem (Lee Price) owned & trained Mason Huntington; 2, Sally M; 3, Begwyns Trust. Time: 2:25.83
Junior: 1, Luminite (Elin Lewis) owned & trained Collingwood, Huntington; 2, Easy Company (Lola Mills); 3, Ithon Queen (Maddy Davies); 4, Fold Withstyle (Jacob Bird). Time:2:21.92
Dash: 1 Beg For Mercy (Ellie Tromans) owned & trained Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn; 2, Lawless; 3, Victoria Penlan. Time: 1:46.08
Novice Final: 1, Carrie on Fred (Lynne Boxhall) owned Middleton, Llandrindod trained Hardwick Brecon; 2, Ceiron Spirit; 3, Dernol Black Satin. Time: 2:22.15
Saddle: 1, Ellavafella (Laura Bevan) owned & trained Bevan, Builth Wells; 2, Llwyns Mercy; 3, Happy Hands. Time: 2:22.84
Mile & a half: 1, Zulu Warrior (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn; 2, Dernol Yankee; 3, Ayr Major. Time: 3:34.86