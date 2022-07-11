Wales captain Anwen aiming to inspire her team at Commonwealth Games

Monday 11th July 2022
Anwen Butten carrying the Queen’s Baton in Aberystwyth 2022
Anwen Butten carrying the Queen’s Baton in Aberystwyth last week (Cambrian News )

With three weeks to go until the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Lampeter’s Anwen Butten (Welsh Bowls) has been announced as Team Captain for Team Wales.

Anwen is one of Wales’ most experienced Commonwealth Games athletes, having represented Wales at every Games since 2002. Birmingham 2022 will be her sixth time competing for her country at the world stage event.

She was inspired to play bowls at the age of 13 after watching her mum on the international circuit, and the sport is an integral part of family life with both her parents and her children playing lawn bowls.

She said: “It’s an honour to be asked to Captain Team Wales at Birmingham this summer. As athletes, you prepare yourself to compete and you concentrate on your performance but the truth is, the environment and the team around you makes such a difference.

“I’m hoping I can use my experience to support those athletes who might be coming to their first Games, but also help inspire the full team.”

Chris Jenkins, CEO of Commonwealth Games Wales said: “Anwen epitomises our values and the vision here for Team Wales, with her experience and aspirations. We’re thrilled to have Anwen captain Team Wales for Birmingham.”

Lampeter
