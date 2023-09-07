THE Welsh Ladies pool team held a fundraising event in Machynlleth on Saturday.
Wales are sending the most teams to this year’s European championships in Malta.
Players, who are all self-funding, qualify by playing on The Ladies Welsh Tour.
These are currently being held in Neath, Aberdare, Pontyclun and Abercrave.
A fifth tour will be held in Wrexham next year with the aim of encouraging more girls/ladies to enter.
Machynlleth has a lot of talent in the pool competition, including Wendy Edwards who suffers from MS and has made it to the ladies team.
The team, who are members of The EBA (European Blackball Association), had team members in Machynlleth Co-op selling raffles, and also held a friendly pool match in the evening in the rugby club against local players.
They managed to raise a total of £620.