DYSYNNI Hockey Club played hosts to Ruthin last Saturday.
Two games were played as the firsts and seconds of both clubs took on each other, with lots of dynamic play produced and lots of goals scored.
Dysynni firsts, who are currently sitting in third place in the North Wales League table, were in fine attacking form to run out convincing winners with a 7-2 scoreline.
The goal scorers were Amelia Dunn, Lora Constable, Tilly Papirnyk and Ellie Redman.
The seconds took to the pitch next and were quick out of the blocks to score within the first minute, Tilly Papirnyk popping a lovely slip pass to Sofia Rosamilia to tap in from close range.
A repeat of the same move a few minutes later meant the home side enjoyed a two-goal advantage very early in the game to boost their confidence.
Lucy Dimonaco and Papirnyk went onto double the scoreline for the hosts and Annie Pugh put in a cracking short corner goal as well after a very impressive first half.
Credit to Ruthin, did not give up and they held the girls in orange in a very competitive second half and scored two of their own, final score 5-2.