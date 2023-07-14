With two days to go until the competition kicks off at Red Bull Hardline 2023, immerse yourself in the epic POV course preview, courtesy of Ronan Dunne.
It was an early start for the riders on Thursday as the sun made an appearance - riders were able to piece together the course, completing full runs by the afternoon.
Last year, the Red Bull Hardline course saw the addition of the Bosch Double and the lily pad - two incredibly intimidating features.
There have been no additional changes to the course this year, but with unpredictable weather conditions, riders still need to psyche themselves up before hitting the testing Red Bull Hardline course. Careful line choice and conviction is essential to making it cleanly from top to bottom.
Ronan Dunne said: “It’s good to be back - it certainly doesn't get easier second time round though.
"That was a mucky descent and I almost got blown sideways over the Bosch Double jumps on my first full run down. I’m stoked to have made it down. Bring on the weekend."
Red Bull Hardline will be broadcast live globally on Red Bull TV on Sunday, 16 July. Ahead of the event, fans can enjoy the week’s best action from course walk and practice on Red Bull Bike YouTube ahead of the main event.