Aberaeron Santillana Valentina, aka Zara, was hot on her toes at this year’s Royal Welsh Show.
She is pictured winning her Welsh Pony & Cob Society (WPCS) Gold medal with owner and breeder Johanna Shaw-Evans and judge Mr Andrew Phillips, Llandysul.
The WPCS Gold medal honours this local winner as Champion Female and Reserve Supreme Champion WPBR, 1st ‘Barren Mare or Gelding 4yrs old and over exceeding 148cm’.
Aberaeron Santillana Valentina is home bred, home produced and home shown. Zara was born on a hill in Aberaeron in 2014, being sixth generation of Aberaeron Stud breeding.
This year’s achievement is the second time she has won the coveted WPCS Gold Medal. Aberaeron Santillana Valentina (Zara) was two years old at the Royal Welsh in 2016, when she was placed 1st Part-Bred 2/3 year-old – Youngstock Champion, Champion Female, Reserve Supreme – WPCS Gold Medal winner.