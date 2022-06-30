Welsh international Alex sets his sight on the National League

YOUNG basketball player Alex Hammel helped Wales to two wins against Scotland in the Three Nations U15s Basketball Competition.

Alex from Aberystwyth Basketball Club was chosen to face Ireland and Scotland on 26-27 May in Scotland.

He first represented Wales at the age of 11 and regularly travels to Cardiff for his national team training.

Alex is setting his goals high and is hoping to be the youngest player to be selected for the West Coast Warriors Men’s National League Team next season and the youngest player in the club’s history to play at National League level.

Aberystwyth Basketball Club’s head coach Lee Coulson said: “Alex works hard both on the court and off the court. He balances his school, social life and other sports extremely well and is an ambassador within the club learning to coach, officiate and helping out with the primary school sessions.

“Good things come to those who works hard and Alex is a fine example of that.”

Playing for any national team comes at great expense to the players and parents in any sport in Ceredigion. If you would like to support or sponsor Alex on his basketball journey, please contact [email protected]