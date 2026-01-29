“I enjoy volunteering for Sailwave, and I’ve been fortunate that because of my ‘scoring skills’ I’ve been invited to international regattas across Europe,” said Huw. “It’s hard work because as the scorer you’re almost first to the club in the morning, to check out any changes following overnight protests and jury decisions, and you’re last to leave in the evening. But you build up a rapport and have a good time with the people who are there, and you feel valued.