SCORING expert Huw Pearce has been presented with a Welsh Sailing Impact Award in recognition of his contribution to the sport and those who compete in it.
The awards are made by the sport’s governing body RYA Cymru Wales to recognise the hard work of individuals and organisations who support activities afloat.
Huw, a retired engineer and IT professional, who lives near Llandeilo in Carmarthenshire, has been involved with supporting the free Sailwave results and scoring programme over more than two decades since it was first launched in 2001.
He first started using Sailwave when living and working in London, where he is a founder and honorary member of Datchet Water Sailing Club, and said: “Throughout the 80s and 90s we used a combination of manual recording and Excel spreadsheets for the club racing but it all got a bit complicated, so Sailwave coming along was great!”=
Sailwave is used at all levels of the sport from local club racing to international championships. It was created in 2001 by Colin Jenkins of Mumbles Yacht Club and since 2014 has been maintained and enhanced by Jon Eskdale, who like Huw scores at international events. After a US sailor created a Sailwave user guide for his club in California, Huw rewrote it for a wider audience and has been updating it ever since.
Huw provides training for those keen to make the most of the free software programme, and his expertise has seen him travelling to events across Europe as a scorer at major sailing and windsurfing championships. He also ran Sailwave training for Yachting New Zealand in 2024 whilst visiting the country, and is off to Dublin in February 2026 to likewise support Irish Sailing.
“I enjoy volunteering for Sailwave, and I’ve been fortunate that because of my ‘scoring skills’ I’ve been invited to international regattas across Europe,” said Huw. “It’s hard work because as the scorer you’re almost first to the club in the morning, to check out any changes following overnight protests and jury decisions, and you’re last to leave in the evening. But you build up a rapport and have a good time with the people who are there, and you feel valued.
“I got involved more and more, and you want to give back to support those coming through behind you. It keeps me busy now I’m retired and I enjoy the camaraderie and working with people. I first started sailing in 1968 and it keeps me in touch with the sport I love.”
Commenting on receiving an RYA Cymru Wales Impact Award, Huw added: “This award is also recognition of the work done by Colin and Jon in developing the Sailwave software. Thank you both because without your work, I would not be receiving this award.”
Huw used to sail and race an Osprey dinghy and also continues to support the Osprey class association committee, including maintaining the boat register and website. Impact Awards are presented by RYA Cymru Wales in line with its Together on our Waters strategy to create a connected, inspired and inclusive sailing and boating community.
Club Development Officer Hester Walker said: “Huw has been instrumental in the development of the Sailwave application and user guide.
This resource and his support are invaluable to racing from local level through to the international stage, enabling those who run racing to calculate results and present them professionally.
Huw supports many events abroad but is also extremely helpful with supporting home activity and events in Wales, including running Sailwave workshops online and in person for some years now. We are incredibly grateful to Huw for his contribution to our sport.” Find out more about RYA Cymru Wales & Welsh Sailing or explore further information about how to get on the water at www.rya.org.uk/start-boating.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.