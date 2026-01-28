NOMINATIONS are now open for this year’s Central Wales Football Association Bones Award.
Forms have been circulated to all clubs, and nominations will remain open until 1 March. The award recognises an individual who has made – and continues to make – an exceptional contribution to grassroots club football in central Wales.
The CWFA established the prestigious annual honour in 2023 in memory of Kevin “Bones” Jenkins, whose impact on the game in the region was immense.
Bones is synonymous with Penrhyncoch Football Club, where he played more than 1,250 games. His playing career also included spells with Penybont, Dewi Stars, Rhayader, Ffostrasol, Llandysul, Aberystwyth Town Reserves, Aber Youth, Bont and Goginan. A fully qualified referee, he gave his time generously across all levels of the local game.
At Penrhyncoch, Bones carried out virtually every role imaginable: first‑team manager, second‑team manager, third‑team manager, ladies’ team manager, player, secretary, treasurer, groundsman, kit man, first‑aider and chairman. His dedication was unmatched.
He was also a respected coach, holding both C and B licences, and spent more than a decade working within the Aberystwyth Town FC Academy. His commitment extended to supporting and developing Aberystwyth Town Ladies as well.
Bones’ passion for football was infectious. He championed the sport in the right way, always encouraging, always positive, and always making a lasting impression on the young players he helped along the way.
