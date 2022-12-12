Aberaeron Snooker Club hosted the Over 40s competition sponsored by Shapla Tandoori Lampeter on Sunday, 11 December.
Adrian Williams of Aberaeron Snooker Club won the final 2-0 against Marc Rees of Felindre Snooker Club in a hard fought match.
Llanarth Snooker Club hosted the Under 40s competition sponsored by Euros Davies on Sunday, 4 December.
The Under 40s finalists (Ceredigion Snooker League )
T J Gibbins of Aberaeron Snooker Club won the final 2-0 against Rhodri Morgan, also of Aberaeron Snooker Club.