WITH only four events left in Ystwyth Cycling Club’s Catalina Architecture & Design time trial series, nine riders keenly signed on for the start. The course this week was the flatter 10-mile course, starting in Llanbadarn.
The sun shone and a gentle breeze assisted the riders to the turnaround point, which proved a fast night.
Taking the top men’s podium, was Caron Pugh, only 28 seconds away from the club record held by Rich Pizzey. Arwel Wyn Jones showing his return to form took second place and Paul Brewer completed the podium.
It was an exciting battle in the women’s event, with Lois Brewer crossing the line first and Lowri Richards taking second place, both riders posting fantastic times.
In the V60 category, Glyn Williams took the win this week over Tony Jones. It was great to see Tony back at the time trials and riding strongly. Chasing Tony down was David Bond, smashing out a new personal best time on his road bike. While Martin Williams broke the 30 minute barrier this week.
Well done to all the riders and a huge thank you to Andy, Derek, Elaine, Scott and Mike for time keeping and marshalling.