The popular Wolverhampton to Aberdyfi Bike Ride returned last June after a gap of two years because of the pandemic.
Bob Nickless from Aberdyfi and one of the organisers of the event has revealed to the Cambrian News that last year the extraordinary amount of £200,000 was raised for about 100 local and national charities.
Mr Nickless, who was also one of the original riders when the event was started in 1993, said: “2022 was a record year for the bike ride’s fundraising. “
“Over 500 riders registered to take part in the challenge and each rider was committed to raise as much as possible.
“Since 1993 we have raised £1.5 million and this year, 2023, will be the 30th anniversary of the event.
“We are immensely proud of all our riders and are now looking forward to this year’s ride which will take place on 16 June.”