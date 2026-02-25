THE annual awards evening for Aberystwyth Athletic Club was held recently and it was an opportunity to reflect on the club’s ongoing and continuing success and recognising individual progress.
Held at the Black Lion in Llanbadarn the evening was also an opportunity to recognise the hard work that many put in to running the club.
The best club female runner award went to Tracey Breedon with Paul Jones, last year’s most improved runner, winning the award for best male runner.
The most improved runner award this year went to Jane Thorogood with Wendy Morgan receiving the club newcomer award.
The Pugnis et Calcibus award which is awarded for contribution to the club, and is nominated by the previous year’s winner was awarded to Elizabeth Kensler for her continued diligent work ensuring the club’s administration is all in place and her tireless work with the club’s juniors.
The club spirit award was given to coach Lyndsey Wheeler while coach Edd Land was recognised for his role as cross country team captain.
There were also club league awards presented to the winners in selected categories and they were Tracey Breedon, Damian Sidnell and Elaine Rowlands.
Club chair Paul Williams felt the evening was a fitting recognition of how the club is continuously developing: “These awards are about recognising the strength we have in Aberystwyth Athletic Club, and not only in the senior section, we have a very popular junior section also.
“There are club activities held four evenings a week which are well attended and while the evening was an opportunity to recognise individual success it was also an opportunity to thank all the coaches and officers who give of their time to ensure the club’s ongoing development.
“We are also open to welcome new members and if anyone is thinking of giving it a try I would urge them to come along and see what we have to offer.”
Double award winner Tracey Breedon added: “This year has been great for me with new personal bests and a few international vests – a dream come true.
“Being a member of this club has been fantastic, not only as a runner, but I have made some great friends and it offers something for everyone, whatever your level.
“I look forward to continuing with my running journey and doing so with Aber AC and I would encourage anyone with an interest in running to come along.”
Paul Jones hopes for more of the same in the coming year: “The last 12 months have been great for me with regards to my running development, with many personal bests achieved and quite a few category wins. I feel quite honoured to be lining up in races wearing the Aber AC colours and this award is the icing on the cake.”
