The toughest downhill mountain bike race returns in 2023 on 15-16 July.
The infamous course in Wales’ Dyfi Valley hosts Red Bull Hardline for this, its ninth edition, as the world’s best and bravest riders descend on British soil for another July edition of the world’s toughest downhill mountain bike race.
Previously held in July behind closed doors, downhill fans will this year be able to get up close and watch their favourite riders raise the bar higher still for this summertime edition.
Last year, Red Bull Hardline welcomed thousands of spectators back for one of the best editions yet of this iconic race.
Fans were treated to the return of legendary rider Gee Atherton on home turf following a horrific crash, whilst up-and-coming downhill superstar Jackson Goldstone delivered a breathtaking run in a career-defining Red Bull Hardline debut.
Spectator tickets for Red Bull Hardline are available nowat https://www.redbull.com/gb-en/events/red-bull-hardline.
Red Bull Hardline is a Gold Standard Trash Free Trails event. From encouraging attendees to bring their own water bottles, to training race marshalls to collect litter left along the course, to collecting old kit to donate to a local youth cycling project, the event encourages collaboration in a bid to ensure everyone leave the Dyfi Valley with even more than was here when Red Bull Hardline arrived.
Each year, the Red Bull Hardline course, built and designed by Dan Atherton, continues to defy expectations and push the boundaries of what’s possible in the sport.
A world class roster of the world’s bravest riders are set to test their limits on one of the most diverse tracks in downhill mountain biking, the huge jumps challenge riders both physically and mentally while highly technical linking sections demand pinpoint accuracy delivered at speed.
The 2023 edition promises to be no different.
To keep up to date on all the latest information on Red Bull Hardline including ticket availability, rider announcements and course updates visit https://www.redbull.com/gb-en/events/red-bull-hardline and join the conversation @RedBullUK using #RedBullHardline