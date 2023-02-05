Aberystwyth and District Amateur Swimming Club swimmers had a fabulous opportunity to socialise and experience swimming in a 50m pool at the Wales National Pool in Swansea thanks to funding from the War Memorial Fund.
Over 45 swimmers attended the fully-funded event which started off very early by boarding a bus from Plascrug Leisure Centre thanks to Mid Wales Travel.
The swimmers along with volunteer coaches and poolside assistants then went bowling in Swansea before visiting the National Pool.
For most of the swimmers, who range from nine years of age to 17, it was their first time at the centre and swimming in a 50m pool.
There was much excitement as they entered poolside with lots of gasps as they contemplated swimming in an Olympic sized pool.
With much bravery and determination, the youngest swimmers took the opportunity in their stride supported by club captains and vice captains Elen Morgan, Ivan Rukov, Lily May Welsby and Aaron Jones and the dedicated team of volunteers who kindly gave up their day to ensure that everything ran as smoothly as possible.
After an hour and a half in the pool, the swimmers, coaches, and bus driver all tucked in happily to their meal at a nearby restaurant before heading back to Aberystwyth.
If you are interested in joining as a volunteer coach or poolside assistant or would like to enquire about your child having a swimming trial, please contact us on [email protected]