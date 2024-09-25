Team GB’s cyclists certainly delivered on the track, the trails and the roads of Paris. And if it’s inspired you to get on your bike, there are a host of opportunities to get pedalling in Powys. Dedicated clubs such as Bulls Cycling Club in Builth Wells and women’s only social sessions with Welshpool Biking Belles will help you get your cycling fix. And let’s not forget the pump tracks and mountain bike trails on offer on our doorstep. If you’re dusting off your bike and it’s in need of some fixing up, head to one of Powys’ repair cafes or Newtown’s community bicycle workshop.