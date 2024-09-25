IF you’ve loved watching al the action from Paris 2024 this summer, maybe you’ve been inspired to try a new sport? As the likes of Adam Peaty, Simone Biles and Wales’ own Emma Finucane have twisted, turned, raced and triumphed, clubs and sessions across Powys are welcoming new participants and are keen to help get you moving more often.
Let’s Go Powys/ Amdani Powys is designed to make it easier for people to find sports and activity opportunities across the county. It is a website which offers plenty of inspiration for adults of all ages and abilities.
Sport Wales recently released figures which show that one in four people responding to its survey have been inspired to take part in sport after watching a major sporting event. So, taking its cue from Paris, the team at Sport Powys has put together an A-Z guide of Olympic style activities taking place right here, on our doorstep.
ARCHERY
If you were hooked on following the archery at the Paris Olympic Games, maybe you should give the sport a go? And you’re in luck because two clubs in Powys provide opportunities to channel your inner Robin Hood. Cambrian Archers at Llanwrtyd Wells meet every week, and you don’t need experience or equipment to get started. Meanwhile, Hafren Foresters Archery Club also welcomes new members at its base between Newtown and Llanidloes.
ATHLETICS
Maybe you’re someone who preferred to watch the athletics at the prestigious Stade de France? Now the Games are over, don’t let your love of the sport fade away. Have a go! And you certainly don’t have to be a gold medallist... Brecon Athletics Club ‘Happy Feet Runners’ is a great opportunity for people over 16 to run at their own pace and enjoy the company of others, with the help of trained leaders.
BADMINTON
You don’t have to be an Olympic champion to enjoy the sport of badminton. It is a brilliant sport for all ages and abilities and offers your body a great workout. Grab a pal and enquire at leisure centres across the county to find out how you can book a court. There is also a dedicated club at Llandrindod Wells which promises fun and informal sessions, or head to Abermule who meet on Thursday evenings with sessions costing just £3.
BASKETBALL
If shooting hoops is more your thing, head on down to the county’s basketball courts. Did you know you can burn up to 600 calories an hour by dribbling, passing and shooting? Llandrindod Lakers invites those over the age of 14 to play ball. It’s also worth pulling together a group of mates and booking a court at your local leisure centre.
BOXING
Boxing made its debut at the modern Olympic Games in 1904. The sport provides an incredible workout and, in Powys, you can pull on the gloves at clubs across the county. With women’s boxing first making an appearance at London 2012, there are more female sessions on offer too. If you want the spirit of boxing but would rather not get in the ring, look for boxercise classes like Bro Dyfi Leisure Centre’s BoxFit classes.
CANOEING
The Olympic Games is a brilliant showcase of sports that you don’t see that often on TV. If you loved the thrills and spills of the canoeing, head on down to the clubs at Welshpool or Brecon. Brecon offers competitive and recreational canoeing and Welshpool offers a jam-packed programme which includes outdoor as well as indoor pool sessions.
CYCLING
Team GB’s cyclists certainly delivered on the track, the trails and the roads of Paris. And if it’s inspired you to get on your bike, there are a host of opportunities to get pedalling in Powys. Dedicated clubs such as Bulls Cycling Club in Builth Wells and women’s only social sessions with Welshpool Biking Belles will help you get your cycling fix. And let’s not forget the pump tracks and mountain bike trails on offer on our doorstep. If you’re dusting off your bike and it’s in need of some fixing up, head to one of Powys’ repair cafes or Newtown’s community bicycle workshop.
EQUESTRIAN
As you’d expect in our rural county, there are plenty of opportunities to go horse-riding. Why not ease yourself into things with a two-hour pony trekking session at Ellesmere Riding Centre in Llangorse?
FOOTBALL
Whether you’ve been inspired by the Olympic Games or the Euros or Wales’ efforts in UEFA Nations League, you can definitely get your kicks in Powys. Log onto Lets Go Powys to find your nearest club.
GOLF
Whether you’re more likely to score a birdie or a bogey, there are golf clubs right across Powys including Builth Wells, St Giles’ in Newtown, Welshpool and Machynlleth. Clubs are always looking to recruit new members and offer lessons too.
GYMNASTICS
One of the most watched sports at the Olympic Games must be the gymnastics. While many gymnastics clubs are just for juniors, the Llandrindod Wells-based Movement Recreation Culture offers a wide range of classes for adults which include a gymnastics strength session. There’s even a set of rings in the gym. Now, they’re not promising to turn you into Simone Biles or Max Whitlock, but their classes will help improve flexibility and strength.
HOCKEY
You don’t need to go too far to find your nearest hockey club. And Powys certainly has a strong tradition when it comes to women’s hockey, in particular. For some fastand furious fun, there are often opportunities to play in league matches. Check out the clubs at Llanfair Caereinion, Presteigne and Radnor.
JUDO
Dreaming of becoming a black belt? Look no further than the county’s judo clubs. Irfon Judo Club in Builth Wells is a great example of a club that provides junior and senior sessions, offering great fun and exercise for all the family. And in Welshpool, you can learn from one of the best at AJ Judo & Wrestling Club with former Wales national coach Alan Jones MBE who offers coaching for juniors and seniors.
RUGBY SEVENS
If your favourite Olympic sport was rugby sevens, why not touch down at a local club? With junior, senior, women’s and walking rugby sessions on offer, there are plenty of good reasons to pull on your rugby boots. Take a look at Phil’s story who started playing walking rugby in Crickhowell.
SAILING
If sailing’s more your thing, head to Clywedog or Llangorse. Clywedog Sailing and Canoe is affiliated to the RYA and offers disabled access. Head on down and enjoy a full racing programme and regular training sessions. Meanwhile, Llangorse Sailing Club first started in 1952 and boasts around 200 members. Dinghy sailing is the order of the day here. Safe and picturesque, you can expect beginner classes, recreational sailing, racing and social events.
SHOOTING
Remember Turkey’s Yusuf Dikec? The shooter who went viral at the Paris 2024 Olympics by competing with one hand in his pocket and wearing standard glasses? Well, if he’s inspired you to take up the sport, contact Brecon Rifle Club which shoots on various military ranges in the area.
SPORT CLIMBING
Impressed by the speed of the climbers at Paris 2024? Well, the good news is you don’t have to go that fast to enjoy the sport of climbing. Llangorse Multi-Activity Centre is an outdoor activity and training centre. Set in Bannau Brycheiniog, it offers all sorts of activities including rock climbing and indoor climbing. A great idea for a family day out.
SWIMMING
Just over the border, Ollie Morgan from Bishops Castle made waves by finishing fourth in the men’s 4 x 100m medley relay. And maybe, watching the likes of Ollie and his Team GB team-mates has nudged you to make a splash? There are swimming pools across Powys and clubs such as Brecon and District Swimming Club are on hand to help more competitive swimmers to hone their talents.
TABLE TENNIS
Powys’ own Rob Davies won silver at the Paralympics in the sport of table tennis. If you’ve been fired up to give it a go, enquire at your local leisure centre to find out more. Or head to Llansilin Table Tennis Club who meet on Wednesday evenings and compete in the Oswestry and District League. Beginners are welcome and coaching is available. Rhayader Table Tennis Club - small, friendly and informal – meets on Friday evenings and anyone, over the age of 11 and above, can join.
TENNIS
You don’t have to travel too far to play tennis. With courts and clubs up and down the county, you can soon start channelling Andy Murray or Emma Raducanu. Clubs such as Beacons Tennis Academy, Berriew, Brecon, Newtown and Crickhowell are always ready to welcome beginners and offer coaching, so don’t worry if you’re never played before – or if your serve is a bit rusty!
TRIATHLON
Can’t settle on one sport? Well, try three. Team GB won three medals in Paris, thanks to Alex Yee, Beth Potter and the mixed relay team. If you fancy trying the triple – swimming, biking and running – then head to Cerist TC near Machynlleth which is a friendly and long-established club. It runs regular training sessions and races for both adults and juniors.
WEIGHTLIFTING
Impressed by the weightlifters in Paris and want to improve your strength training? Head to Let’s Go Powys to find local gyms and personal trainers. Grab a training buddy to keep you company – and to increase your motivation to keep going.
WRESTLING
If you fancy something different, why not try wrestling? And in Welshpool, we have one of the best coaches on hand to cultivate our talents. Alan Jones MBE has worked with British Wrestling Association and Welsh Wrestling Association and travelled to the Delhi Commonwealth Games with Wales’ wrestlers. So why not give AJ Judo & Wrestling a try?
Keep your eyes peeled in the coming weeks for our guide to Paralympic sports and inclusive sports opportunities.