YSTWYTH Cycling Club have announce that following their fundraising efforts they have donated over £1,500 to Papyrus, a national charity working to prevent suicide in young people.
Following the tragic loss of much loved club members Dan Davies and Jeff Saycell, fundraising events have brought cyclists from the club and beyond together to raise the money for charity.
A memorial ride in the autumn had a turnout of over 100 riders followed by auctions of cycling memorabilia donated by a range of Welsh cyclists including local stars Josh Tarling, Ffosyffin, and Stevie Williams, Capel Dewi.
After intense bidding the final funds exceeded £1,500.
Following on from the fundraising efforts earlier this spring the club also ran a well attended Papyrus SPOT suicide training prevention session.
Ystwyth Cycle Club funded this 90 minute session, held on Friday, 9 February and invited all riders from the club, past and current to attend.
The session was delivered by Billie from Papyrus, who the club have been working alongside with, over the last six months.
It was a really useful and well delivered session, with attendees taking away more knowledge and information.
Organisers have thanked everyone who has supported the club in their fundraising efforts and to all those who joined the ride in memory of their lost club members.