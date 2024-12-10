Bosses of a Morrisons' superstore were left red-faced when Storm Darragh damaged its store sign - leaving behind the word Morons.
High winds stripped the letters R, I and S from the roof-mounted sign leaving behind the amusing lettering.
The storm, on Saturday, brought winds as strong as 93mph and left several homes without power.
Joshua Jones, 26, snapped pictures of the sign when he visited the Aberystwyth store over the weekend.
Joshua said: “I thought of morons as in stupid people, I completely forgot it’s Welsh for carrot.”
On social media, others noted that the sign had ‘lost its ris’ – short for ‘charisma’.
Now, supermarket bosses are rushing to fix the sign – with Morrisons saying it is ‘working hard to get it fixed ASAP’.
However, a representative from the chain admitted the Welsh meaning was ‘very fitting for a fresh food retailer’.
Joshua said while his home had not been personally affected by the storm, he knew others who had been.
Joshua said: “I manage Banera, the cocktail bar on the seafront, and that was forced to close for the day.
“I know a lot of people that live on the seafront who were badly affected by it – it was wild.”