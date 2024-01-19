Bow Street Reserves produced a great performance to kick start 2024, defeating a battling Caersws 6-0 side at Cae Piod on Saturday to return to the top of the FAW Reserves Central table.
Without a league game since midway through December, the Magpies were keen to get up and running again and pressed the Bluebirds back from the first whistle.
Dafydd Carruthers opened their account after just three minutes and went on to score three more before the break.
Steffan Davies joined him on the first half scoresheet and bagged his brace on 70 minutes in a more evenly-contested second half.
In the other fixture played, Dolgellau Athletic were held to a 1-1 draw at Builth Wells who took the lead through Connor Pugh on 24 minutes.
Jack Thomas equalised on the half hour in a game dominated by the defences.
• Llanuwchllyn Reserves beat their Penrhyncoch counterparts 3-0 in the FAW Reserves Central League Cup West with goals by Ifan Jones (2) and Iolo Jones.