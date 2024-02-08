DOLGELLAU Athletic will be determined to return to winning ways when they entertain Llandrindod Wells in the Ardal North East on Saturday after being held to a 1-1 draw against bottom of the table Welshpool Town on Saturday.
The Wasps could leapfrog Llandrindod to third place on goal difference in the table on the back of a win at the Marian.
Dolgellau are unbeaten in the league since the 2-1 home defeat against Llanfair United back in September.
They were held to a 1-1 draw against Welshpool after Wil Gruffydd scored an equaliser to maintain their good run with Joey Jones a stand-out performer in defence.