Overcast skies dominate the weather in Aberystwyth and the surrounding area on Tuesday, with a gentle breeze blowing at a moderate pace. The temperature will reach a high of around 21°C, although it may feel more like 18°C due to the cloud cover. With only a minimal chance of rain, it should remain dry throughout the day.
As the day progresses, the overcast conditions are expected to persist, with the temperature remaining steady. It will be a comfortable day to be outdoors, with no need for waterproofs but possibly a light layer to take the edge off the cooler feel.
Into the evening, the temperature will dip to a low of around 14°C, so it's worth considering an extra layer if planning to be out and about. The wind will remain gentle, and the precipitation probability will stay low.
Overall, Tuesday is set to be a calm and dry day in Aberystwyth, with plenty of cloud cover. The UV outlook is not a concern, given the overcast conditions, but it's always a good idea to take necessary precautions when spending time outdoors.