Today, Friday, January 2, in Aberystwyth sees waves of rain and scattered snow showers. Temperatures near 4°C and lows about 2°C keep the climate chilly, with gusty winds likely at times. Intermittent blizzard spells may appear, making the forecast quite changeable and adding to winter’s spirited conditions.
Tomorrow continues this wintry mix, featuring patchy rain that could transition into bursts of snow. Temperatures near 3°C and dipping to about 1°C maintain a cold outlook. Brief but intense gusts could enhance the chill, underscoring the unpredictable nature of the weather forecast.
The following day sees moderate rain merging with occasional snowfall, pushing temperatures near 4°C and dropping to about 1°C. Heavier flurries might cause fleeting whiteouts, bringing sudden shifts in visibility. Winter’s grip remains firm, so frequent changes between damp and snowy spells are likely.
Heading into another day, patchy moderate snow takes centre stage, though periodic sunny breaks could appear. Temperatures near 3°C and lows about -1°C keep the chill factor notable. Quick switches between clearer skies and brief snowfall add variety to the forecast, maintaining a true winter atmosphere.
Continuing onward, patchy rain and possible heavy snow take turns shaping conditions. Temperatures near 5°C and lows about 1°C introduce slightly milder readings, but brisk weather holds firm. Rapid swings from wetter spells to drier interludes define the ever-changing forecast as the week progresses.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.