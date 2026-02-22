Today, Sunday, February 22 in Aberystwyth will bring moderate rain from dawn till late evening. Temperatures about 10°C keep the day mild, though frequent showers keep conditions wet. Breezes might add to the damp feel, with brief spells of drizzle persisting into the night. Cloud cover remains extensive throughout the day.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain continuing, with breezier moments and temperatures about 10°C. Showers are likely from the early hours, though cloud cover may offer occasional breaks. Wet weather remains the main feature, with drizzle persisting through the day and into the late hours. Rainfall might briefly intensify at times, especially overnight.
On Tuesday, patchy skies might show up before brief rain returns later. Temperatures near 12°C bring a warmer feel under partly cloudy conditions. Sunny spells brighten midday, providing a break from earlier drizzle. The evening might see some light rain, but extended dry periods are expected. Cloudy patches may drift by.
On Wednesday, conditions are likely to stay dry, with patchy cloud cover lingering through much of the day. Temperatures near 13°C feel milder, while short intervals of sunshine appear in the afternoon. Rain chances remain low, allowing for prolonged dry spells until late evening under mostly clear skies. Occasional breezes linger.
On Thursday, conditions look overcast, with patchy rain in spots. Temperatures about 11°C maintain mild conditions, although breezes might strengthen. Rain could come and go, but sunny intervals may break through. Showers might linger later, yet the evening may see fewer interruptions. Skies may remain cloudy.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.