Today, Saturday, February 21, in Aberystwyth brings patchy drizzle throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures near 11°C keep conditions mild, while gusty winds build a slightly raw feel. Cloud cover stays dominant, leading to a damp atmosphere and frequent spells of light rain across the region all day through the evening.
Tomorrow continues the wet theme with moderate rainfall expected. Temperatures about 10°C remain on the mild side, but intermittent showers are set to make it a soggy day. Overhead, cloudy skies persist, though there might be brief lighter patches in the afternoon before more showers roll steadily in.
The next day, Monday, remains showery, with temperatures about 10°C. Drizzle and cloudy spells dominate, though occasional drier intervals may break through. Rainfall chances stay high, and skies refuse to truly brighten much. Winds remain steady, contributing to a cool, damp setting that persists into the evening period too.
The following day, Tuesday, sees an improvement as partly cloudy conditions emerge. Temperatures near 13°C bring a warmer feel, and any rain risk looks minimal. Skies display pockets of sunshine, increasing the likelihood of a bright afternoon. Although clouds may drift in at times, the day stays mostly calm and mild.
Midweek on Wednesday offers slightly higher values, with temperatures about 14°C and limited rain. Sunny spells blend with overcast stretches, but generally the outlook leans towards pleasant weather. A gentle breeze drifts by, keeping the air mild while passing clouds occasionally filter the sunshine. Short breaks in cloud bring broader brightness.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.