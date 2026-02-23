Today brings moderate rain to Aberystwyth, with steady downpours and temperatures near 9°C. The weather forecast suggests a damp day, so expect plenty of rain throughout your afternoon. Occasional breaks in the clouds might appear, but wet conditions will likely persist. Winds could pick up, adding to the unsettled feel.
Tomorrow looks bright and sunny, with temperatures about 13°C. Dry skies should dominate, offering a pleasant change from the wet conditions. Light breezes may keep things from feeling too warm, but the sunshine will be hard to miss. Clouds could appear briefly, though no significant rain or wind is expected.
Thursday, February 25 may see patchy rain creeping in again, along with temperatures near 11°C. Grey skies could linger for much of the afternoon, with scattered showers passing through. Brief dry spells might still occur, but keep an eye out for approaching clouds that could bring possibly more wet weather.
Friday turns wetter with moderate rain returning and temperatures about 9°C. Showers could be steady throughout the morning, occasionally easing. Later in the day, drizzle may intensify, keeping conditions damp. Winds might strengthen slightly, adding a brisk edge to the air. Expect little sun behind those very thick grey clouds.
This weekend brings a cooler shift, with patchy rain likely and temperatures about 8°C. Showers might appear on and off, by clearer intervals late in the day. Overnight conditions could turn chilly as skies clear, allowing the thermometer to drop further. Breezes should remain light and calm, keeping gusts minimal.
This article was automatically generated
