Today, Friday, July 4, in Aberystwyth sees a mix of clouds and occasional patches of rain. Conditions look unsettled, with a chance of drizzly spells by the evening. Daytime highs should hover near 17°C, dipping to about 11°C overnight. Breezy winds may add extra chill throughout the day. Local forecast watchers might notice fleeting sun amid the cloud cover.
Tomorrow could continue with bursts of rain before midday bright spells. Temperatures near 17°C are likely again, with nighttime about 15°C. Light drizzle may appear in the afternoon, but breezes should remain moderate, ensuring conditions feel slightly fresher as evening approaches. Heavier bursts remain possible, too.
Sunday turns cooler with highs near 14°C and occasional rain expected. Overnight could settle about 13°C, maintaining a damp feel. Showers appear more frequently, but brief clear periods might break through late in the afternoon. Gusty winds could persist, making it feel extra chilly while outdoors. Brief calm may follow.
Monday sees patchy rain early on, with brighter skies possible later. A top temperature near 16°C is forecast, slipping to about 12°C overnight. Periods of sunshine may appear during the afternoon, offering a welcome break from the damp trend. Winds might remain brisk in exposed areas. Late sunshine might surprise.
Tuesday looks sunnier overall, with maximums near 16°C and minimal chance of rain. Overnight could be about 11°C, ensuring a cooler evening. Skies might stay mostly clear, allowing a more settled feel after recent showers. This shift in conditions may hint at sunnier days ahead.
This article was automatically generated
