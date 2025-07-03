Today, Thursday, July 3, starts mild with some patchy rain early on. Clearer spells follow, offering glimpses of sunshine by late morning. Temperatures near 15°C bring a gentle warmth, though there is a chance of rain returning around the evening. Winds stay light, making the day feel fresh. Overall, conditions stay fairly mild.
Tomorrow might turn wetter, featuring steady rain for most of the morning and afternoon. Temperatures about 17°C could feel pleasant between showers, but breezier conditions are possible, especially from midday onward. Rain remains likely after sunset, so expect an unsettled forecast with some heavier bursts possible at times.
Saturday looks breezy and damp, with rain continuing through much of the day. Temperatures near 16°C should offer mild conditions despite the showers. This weekend could begin on a soggy note, so clouds and drizzle may linger well into the evening. Gusty winds may pick up, adding to the unsettled feel.
Sunday brings more rain, with heavier showers at times and temperatures about 14°C. In Aberystwyth, persistent drizzle might taper off slightly by late afternoon, but blustery winds could continue. Occasional breaks in the clouds might appear, yet overcast skies and damp conditions remain the dominant feature throughout the day.
Monday looks a touch drier, though scattered rain remains possible. Temperatures near 15°C could feel comfortable when sunny intervals break through. Breezes may strengthen, making for a brisker afternoon. A mix of cloud and brief showers should linger into early evening, but a brighter spell might develop before nightfall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.