Today, Saturday, November 29, brings moderate rain from early hours through the evening. Aberystwyth experiences gusty winds and drizzle on and off, keeping conditions unsettled. Temperatures near 8°C, dipping to about 5°C overnight. Rain should ease briefly late evening, but wet spells linger. Expect frequent showers to affect many areas.
Tomorrow stays rainy with patchy drizzle by midday. Showers loom in most spots, occasional clouds might offer brief dry intervals. Temperatures about 7°C and lows near 4°C, so conditions remain cool. Damp weather lingers into evening. Breezes pick up, keeping conditions breezy. Light drizzle could persist after dusk.
The next day, Monday, features heavy rainfall with strong winds. Temperatures near 12°C keep conditions mild, though downpours dominate. Stormy spells may arrive from morning onward, as forecast indicates persistently wet elements. Wind gusts approach 30 mph, ensuring breezy conditions. Rain likely remains intense well into evening hours. Expect thorough saturation.
Continuing onward, Tuesday brings patchy rain and intermittent clouds. Temperatures hover near 9°C, accompanied by lows about 5°C. Showers might be lighter but still noticeable, keeping surfaces damp. Breezy conditions are likely, with some gusts hitting near 31 mph. Rain gradually tapers off, leaving a cool, cloudy outlook. Expect occasional drizzle.
Midweek sees bits of sunshine early on, though patchy rain returns. Temperatures near 8°C mark a slightly milder feel, while lows hover about 5°C. Conditions appear calmer, with fewer showers than previous days. Cloud cover remains significant in places, but drier moments are likely during afternoon hours. Expect moderate breezes.
This article was automatically generated
