Today, Monday, January 26, brings frequent rain for the local weather forecast. It’s looking wet in Aberystwyth, with skies turning cloudy and drizzle expected through the afternoon. Temperatures near 7°C will dominate, dipping to about 4°C by late evening. A steady breeze could make things feel unsettled throughout the day.
Tomorrow sees more rain across the region, with moderate showers likely and thicker cloud cover. Temperatures about 9°C may appear during the afternoon, dropping to near 4°C later on. Breezy conditions remain, so any sunny breaks could be short-lived. Spells of drizzle are expected to linger, ensuring another damp outlook.
Wednesday might offer patchy rain early on, though periods of clearer skies are forecast later. Maximums near 8°C and lows about 3°C will keep things cool. Occasional drizzle cannot be ruled out, but sunshine could peek through in the afternoon. Overall, definitely expect a milder day with fewer showers around.
Thursday’s forecast suggests continued clouds and occasional patchy rain. Temperatures near 6°C during the day and about 3°C overnight indicate a chillier trend. Light drizzle is likely by evening, and some breaks in cloud might appear between the showers. Expect an overall cool atmosphere throughout. Breezes could occasionally pick up.
Friday brings patchy rain again, though marginally higher temperatures near 9°C brighten the outlook a little. Overnight levels hover about 5°C, with intermittent drizzle possibly appearing throughout the evening. Cloud cover remains significant, but lighter spells might break through now and then. Conditions stay wet overall, emphasising this unpredictable stretch.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.