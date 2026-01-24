Expect steady rain today, Saturday, January 24, with overcast skies and breezy weather across the region. Temperatures about 7°C keep things cool, and there could be drizzle through the evening. In Aberystwyth, clouds remain thick, contributing to a damp start for this weekend and setting the tone for the day.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain and lingering cloud cover, with temperatures near 7°C. Some brief clear spells might brighten midday, but showers are likely on and off. By late afternoon, conditions soften, ending the weekend on a quieter note. Skies could remain partly cloudy into the evening, ensuring a mild close.
Unsettled conditions return Monday as repeated showers roll in, accompanied by temperatures about 7°C. Overcast skies dominate much of the day, with drizzle persisting through late afternoon. Evening may see more consistent rain, leaving roads slick and surfaces damp. Slight improvement might come overnight, though clouds could linger until dawn.
Tuesday looks colder, with temperatures about 4°C and a chance of wintry showers. Overcast conditions remain likely, and brief downpours might materialise during midday. Late afternoon could introduce sleet or a dusting of snow, bringing a frosty feel. Winds stay modest, but the chill factor remains noticeable throughout the day.
Midweek conditions hover near 5°C, with drizzle and scattered rain expected at intervals. Overcast skies should dominate again, though occasional breaks may allow a brief glimpse of sunlight. Light showers linger into late afternoon, prolonging the damp vibe. By evening, patchy clouds and spotty drizzle keep the chilly pattern going.
This article was automatically generated
