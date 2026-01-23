Today, Friday, January 23 in Aberystwyth delivers a cloudy start, with patchy rain and drizzle dominating the local weather forecast. Occasional light showers linger through midday, before a few brighter intervals appear in the late afternoon. Temperatures about 7°C keep the air mild but slightly damp. Brief breaks in cloud coverage offer a chance to catch some sunshine, though intermittent rain remains likely.
Tomorrow continues this rainy pattern, featuring early drizzle and scattered showers. Overcast conditions stay persistent, though occasional sunny spells may brighten up midday. Temperatures near 7°C maintain a gentle warmth in the atmosphere, but patchy rain could return by late afternoon, ensuring unsettled weather remains the dominant theme.
This weekend brings a blend of light rain and calmer periods, with drizzle cropping up during the morning hours. Moments of sunshine emerge between passing clouds, offering some relief from the dampness. Temperatures about 7°C persist, while periods of dryness allow for quick changes in the overall outlook.
The following day sees heavier showers moving in, especially as morning turns to afternoon. Rainy conditions look more widespread, with moderate downpours likely. Temperatures near 7°C keep it fairly mild, although lengthy spells of rain could lead to a soggy atmosphere from start to finish.
Further ahead, cooler air pushes in with afternoon temperatures about 5°C. Rain remains possible, and there is a chance of sleet mixing in once evening arrives. Partial cloud breaks might allow limited brightness, but the day leans towards chilly and changeable conditions. This ongoing pattern of rain and fluctuating temperatures underscores the unsettled weather persisting through the week.
This article was automatically generated
