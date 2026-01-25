Today, Sunday, January 25 brings patchy rain, especially in the early morning, easing into partly cloudy skies later. Expect breezes and temperatures near 8°C. Some spots may see brief showers at dawn, but clearer conditions appear by afternoon. Evening remains calm under partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to about 5°C.
Tomorrow looks wet once again, with drizzle and periods of light rain throughout the day. Winds could pick up, and temperatures hover near 7°C. Skies stay mostly grey, with occasional heavier showers into the evening, gradually calming down overnight. Overnight lows rest about 5°C, bringing a damp feel.
Tuesday continues a rainy pattern, bringing moderate downpours and cooler breezes. Conditions fluctuate from patchy light drizzle to short spells of heavier rain, with temperatures near 7°C. Intervals of cloud linger through late afternoon, tapering off by nightfall. Late evening sees cooler air settling to about 4°C, ensuring a soggy day.
Wednesday brings patchy rain again, mixing with occasional clear spells during midday. Blustery gusts roll through, keeping conditions unsettled as temperatures hold near 7°C. Drizzle may recur occasionally, especially after sunset. Skies remain variable, and lows edge near 2°C overnight, offering a chilly conclusion to the midweek forecast.
Thursday looks stormier, with moderate rain sweeping in and strong gusts at times. Many areas might experience prolonged showers, while temperatures rest near 8°C. Breezier conditions persist into evening hours, and patchy drizzle could linger overnight. Locals in Aberystwyth may notice heavier bursts before midnight, continuing a windy stretch with occasional downpours.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.