Today (Thursday, January 22) brings moderate rain and occasional showers, with temperatures near 10°C dropping to about 5°C by nightfall. Cloudy skies accompany consistent rainfall, so the forecast suggests a rather damp day in Aberystwyth. Short breaks in the downpour might emerge, but wet weather remains likely through most hours.
Tomorrow looks unsettled with patchy rain throughout, as temperatures reach near 7°C and dip to about 4°C. Occasional drizzle may break up cloudy stretches, though heavier showers could develop. The weather forecast points to a cool, rainy pattern continuing for the day. Moist conditions remain dominant through the evening. Overall.
This weekend begins with patchy rain on Saturday, delivering temperatures near 8°C and falling towards about 5°C. Damp spells intermingle with occasional drizzle, creating a breezy atmosphere. Persistent clouds dominate, although lighter breaks could appear briefly. Overall, the forecast suggests a mild but wet start to the weekend weather throughout.
Sunday follows with moderate rain, bringing temperatures near 7°C and about 4°C overnight. Persistent showers linger for much of the day, occasionally easing before returning. Cloudy skies remain dominant, with only short-lived brighter moments. Rainfall intensifies at intervals, sustaining a damp atmosphere from morning until late hours, maintaining wet conditions.
To begin the new week, Monday presents moderate rain and cooler temperatures near 6°C, dropping to about 3°C. Cloudier intervals merge with steady drizzle, limiting any hint of sunshine. Showers appear frequent, anchoring a chilly vibe all day. The forecast suggests continued wet weather, creating consistent dampness into the evening.
