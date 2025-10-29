Today, Wednesday, October 29, in Aberystwyth brings moderate rain from morning until late afternoon. Temperatures near 11°C dominate much of the day, dropping to about 9°C after sunset. Skies remain mostly overcast, and any brief breaks are unlikely to last long, ensuring persistent wet conditions throughout the evening. Overcast evenings.
Tomorrow sees more showers, with moderate downpours lingering for much of the daytime. Temperatures near 12°C could prevail, while lows hover about 7°C. Cloud cover stays thick, limiting any sunny spells. Rain may reduce briefly during midday, yet continuing drizzle keeps conditions damp well into the nighttime hours. Expect greyness.
Friday delivers another wet spell, featuring moderate rain through the morning. Maximum values near 13°C offer slightly milder air, though about 11°C is likely by late evening. Overcast skies continue, accompanied by occasional bursts of rain. Brief pauses in rainfall may occur randomly, but overall moisture remains persistent all day.
Saturday turns heavier, unleashing bouts of intense rainfall from midday onward. Afternoon readings hover near 12°C, slipping to about 7°C after dusk. Cloudy conditions blanket the region, and rain intensity varies, sometimes showing brief lulls. Dark skies dominate, with consistent wet periods across most parts until later in the night.
Sunday maintains moderate rain, with top figures hovering near 10°C and occasional climbs close to 11°C. Overnight lows settle about 8°C, and lingering drizzle remains possible. Clouds remain prominent, while scattered showers drift in at intervals. Conditions stay generally damp, leaving no major window for extended dryness throughout the day.
This article was automatically generated
