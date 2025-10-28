Today, Tuesday, October 28, brings frequent patchy rain with a high near 12°C and a low about 10°C in Aberystwyth. Gusty winds may accompany these showers, though occasional breaks are possible. Skies remain mostly grey, creating a rather damp and wet start to the day.
Tomorrow remains rainy, but cooler air moves in. Expect a high near 11°C and a low about 8°C. Showers persist off and on, keeping conditions soggy throughout daylight. The breeze remains moderate, offering respite from damp atmosphere. Little chance of clearer skies emerges overnight, maintaining a wet outlook. The forecast suggests mild humidity too.
Thursday sees moderate rain for much of the day, with temperatures peaking near 12°C before dipping about 7°C overnight. The forecast shows heavier showers possible, prolonging wet weather. Winds could gust strongly, adding a brisk feel. Hints of drizzle linger late into the evening hours. Cooler conditions keep the atmosphere unsettled.
Friday continues the rain pattern, with moderate downpours likely throughout the day. Maximum temperatures hover near 12°C, while lows settle about 9°C. The forecast highlights the chance of heavier bursts, ensuring a damp ambiance. Breezy spells persist, making the weather feel fresher. Cloud cover remains thick, limiting any sunny breaks.
This weekend sees more rainy conditions, especially on Saturday, with afternoon temperatures near 10°C and lows about 8°C. Heavy showers could appear, moments of lighter rain may offer relief. Winds stay gusty, creating a cool feel across the region. Sunshine looks scarce, maintaining a cloudy outlook. The forecast remains unsettled.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
