Local conditions in Aberystwyth show patchy rain drifting through today, Monday, October 27, with temperatures near 11°C. Breezy spells may develop, keeping any sunshine limited and bringing occasional showers. The weather forecast suggests rain might ease later, but cloud cover should remain fairly consistent throughout the day.
Tomorrow maintains a damp outlook, with more light rain and temperatures about 12°C. Intermittent drizzles could pop up, though some milder spells may break through now and again. The forecast highlights a continued chance of showers, so expect further unsettled weather.
Wednesday brings moderate rain, keeping everything fairly cool with temperatures near 12°C. The local forecast suggests heavier bursts at times, but occasional lighter periods might provide brief breaks. It remains a cloudy and wet picture overall, so plan for persistent drizzle throughout much of the day.
Thursday stays unsettled as moderate rain returns, with temperatures about 13°C. Any sunshine looks scarce, giving way to a few heavier showers and a noticeable breeze. The weather forecast points to consistent cloud coverage, ensuring limited bright spells amid the continued chance of rain.
Friday sees patchy rain lingering, with temperatures near 12°C. There might be occasional gaps in the showers, but conditions remain generally wet. The local weather forecast suggests further spells of drizzle later on. Strong breezes may also develop, keeping conditions gusty across many areas. Expect occasional bursts of heavier rain during the evening. Confidence remains high for further moisture. This weekend appears changeable, so anticipate more unsettled patterns in the days ahead.
