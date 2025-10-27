Friday sees patchy rain lingering, with temperatures near 12°C. There might be occasional gaps in the showers, but conditions remain generally wet. The local weather forecast suggests further spells of drizzle later on. Strong breezes may also develop, keeping conditions gusty across many areas. Expect occasional bursts of heavier rain during the evening. Confidence remains high for further moisture. This weekend appears changeable, so anticipate more unsettled patterns in the days ahead.