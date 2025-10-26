Today, Sunday, October 26, brings moderate rain with occasional drizzle across Aberystwyth, creating a damp atmosphere. Skies stay overcast most of the time, offering minimal brightness. Temperatures near 12°C, dropping to about 8°C later on. Overall, a wet day with persistent showers continuing into the night.
Tomorrow sees further patchy rain with occasional light drizzle, keeping conditions fairly grey. Clouds remain dominant, allowing few breaks of sunshine as the day progresses. Temperatures near 11°C, with lows about 10°C. Rainfall persists in bursts, though a short lull or two could provide a brief respite.
The following day brings lingering patchy rain showers and drizzle, ensuring a mostly damp outlook. Skies remain grey, but a few lighter spells might occasionally break through. Temperatures about 11°C, dipping near 10°C overnight. Rain appears likely through late hours, maintaining a rather unsettled pattern.
Midweek sees milder air pushing temperatures about 13°C, with lows near 10°C, offering a slight rise. More patchy rain appears alongside occasional lighter periods, though heavier bursts could still occur. Overcast conditions stay dominant, yet some glimpses of brightness remain possible. Intermittent drizzle keeps the weather unsteady throughout the day.
Near the end of the week, conditions turn slightly warmer, with temperatures near 14°C and lows about 11°C. Cloud cover remains extensive, accompanied by scattered showers that may appear at any moment. Drizzle is expected to develop again, but occasional clear intervals might surface. Stronger winds add a noticeable breeze towards evening. Overall, a mild trend continues, though showers maintain variable conditions.
This article was automatically generated
