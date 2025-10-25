Midweek finally brings slightly improved conditions, though patchy rain could still appear. Wednesday sees temperatures near 12°C, and clouds seem likely to linger. A few drier spells might emerge, yet the overall pattern maintains a fair amount of moisture in the air, hinting that the unsettled spell continues. Winds remain moderate, ensuring any dryness feels short-lived. Expect lulls in the showers, but no major shift to settled weather.