Today, Saturday, October 25 in Aberystwyth, moderate rain dominates much of the day, with steady drizzle at dawn turning heavier by midday. Showers persist into the evening, so it’s quite soggy from start to finish. Temperatures settle near 10°C, and brisk winds may intensify the damp feeling.
Tomorrow continues the rainy pattern, with moderate downpours likely through late afternoon. Early clouds might thin out briefly, but don’t expect prolonged dryness. Sunday sees temperatures about 12°C, and gusts could pick up, adding a blustery edge to the wet conditions.
The following day offers patchy rain earlier on, with the possibility of occasional brighter intervals. Monday experiences highs near 10°C, delivering a cool atmosphere, especially if the clouds persist. Strong breezes remain a factor, but lighter showers might provide some relief compared to the previous two days.
Another wet spell is expected, with patchy rain lingering into the afternoon. Tuesday sees temperatures hover about 13°C, offering a mild break in the chill before showers return.
Midweek finally brings slightly improved conditions, though patchy rain could still appear. Wednesday sees temperatures near 12°C, and clouds seem likely to linger. A few drier spells might emerge, yet the overall pattern maintains a fair amount of moisture in the air, hinting that the unsettled spell continues. Winds remain moderate, ensuring any dryness feels short-lived. Expect lulls in the showers, but no major shift to settled weather.
This article was automatically generated
