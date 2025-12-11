Today, Thursday, December 11, sees patchy rain in Aberystwyth, with brief sunny intervals late morning. Temperatures near 11°C stay mild despite occasional drizzle. Cloud cover thickens later, so more showers could appear by evening. Winds remain noticeable but not severe, though gusts may pick up after sunset.
Tomorrow looks wetter, with moderate rain expected much of the day. Temperatures about 9°C keep conditions fairly brisk, and heavier bursts of rain are possible in the afternoon. Some breaks in the clouds could materialise, yet the forecast remains mostly soggy. Evening might see brief drizzle before tapering off.
Saturday continues the damp pattern with moderate rain likely from morning onwards. Temperatures about 11°C feel mild, though showers may persist well into the evening. Light drizzle could shift to heavier bursts, ensuring frequent downpours. Winds are breezy, potentially stronger near midday. Skies stay grey but may lighten near sunset.
This weekend brings heavy downpours and about 12°C. Showers turn persistent from midday, and a short pause seems unlikely. Expect more intense bursts late in the afternoon, paired with stronger winds. Skies remain overcast, limiting sunshine. Any fleeting break might not last long, so frequent rain spells are anticipated.
Monday sees patchy rain lingering, with temperatures near 10°C. A few cloud breaks could appear, but drizzle remains likely through mid-afternoon. Showers might pop up again toward evening, although winds stay gentler overall. Unsettled weather continues, albeit less intense than previous days. Low clouds might linger overnight if conditions remain fairly humid at most times.
This article was automatically generated
