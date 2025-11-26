Today, Wednesday, November 26 brings cloudy skies and patchy rain from morning onward, with occasional drizzle lingering by evening. Overall, daily temperatures near 8°C still keep the day brisk, while gentle breezes slowly strengthen later. A short burst of clearer spells may appear, but expect damp conditions to dominate widely.
Tomorrow sees more unsettled weather, with widespread drizzle most of the day. Temperatures about 13°C feel milder compared to today, but rain showers remain likely, especially in the late afternoon. In Aberystwyth, bursts of heavier rain could develop briefly, though occasional brighter interludes might break through the lingering cloud cover.
Friday continues the daily forecast with patchy rain expected once again, though a few lighter showers may turn up later. Temperatures near 10°C accompany brisk winds that could grow stronger by late afternoon. Cloudy skies overall dominate, but fleeting dry spells might emerge, providing short-lived relief from the damp trend.
Saturday brings moderate rain for much of the day overall, with downpours occasionally intensifying. Temperatures near 8°C keep conditions cool, while gusty winds add to the unsettled feel. Cloud cover remains rather thick, limiting any chance of sunshine. Frequent showers ensure a persistently wet environment that remains firmly in place.
Sunday maintains a chilly pattern, with temperatures about 6°C and lingering rainfall. Patchy rain arrives intermittently, mixed with brief dry intervals by afternoon. Strong winds continue to blow, making the day feel even cooler. Grey skies persist, closing out the week with ongoing dampness and unsettled conditions across the region.
This article was automatically generated
