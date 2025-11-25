This weekend sees moderate rain on Saturday, with temperatures about 9°C. Stronger downpours might develop, keeping conditions damp for a good portion of the day. Later into the evening, rain may ease slightly, yet a lingering risk of light showers remains. Gusty winds could enhance that raw, unsettled feel. Overnight, conditions stay rainy, keeping the weekend atmosphere rather unpredictable. Those seeking dry spells could find them elusive until next week.