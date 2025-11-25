Today, Tuesday, November 25, offers early patchy rain clearing to reveal sunny spells. Temperatures near 8°C keep things cool, but skies brighten by midday. Aberystwyth experiences a mostly dry afternoon with only a slim chance of lingering showers, ensuring a calmer end to the day.
Tomorrow brings light drizzle and occasional rain through the morning, gradually intensifying during midday. Temperatures about 8°C maintain a chilly feel, so expect a damp start. Skies might turn overcast later in the afternoon, although brief breaks of brighter weather could appear before evening sets in.
Mild air arrives Thursday with highs near 12°C and persistent rain extending through midday. Occasional drizzle could linger for much of the afternoon, though some short-lived dry intervals seem possible. The evening seems damp, ensuring weather remains unsettled for anyone venturing out.
Breezier conditions take hold Friday, bringing spells of rain and fleeting sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures near 10°C offer slightly milder air compared to earlier in the week, though cloud cover could still dominate. Occasional showers pass quickly, leaving brief hints of clearer skies by late afternoon.
This weekend sees moderate rain on Saturday, with temperatures about 9°C. Stronger downpours might develop, keeping conditions damp for a good portion of the day. Later into the evening, rain may ease slightly, yet a lingering risk of light showers remains. Gusty winds could enhance that raw, unsettled feel. Overnight, conditions stay rainy, keeping the weekend atmosphere rather unpredictable. Those seeking dry spells could find them elusive until next week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.