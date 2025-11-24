Today, Monday, November 24 sees moderate rain with frequent showers and breezy conditions. Temperatures near 8°C during the daytime are expected, settling about 6°C after dark. Windy moments might pop up, so a damp atmosphere is likely as the day progresses with consistent wet weather dominating the forecast.
Tomorrow promises plenty of sunshine and dry skies. Temperatures about 8°C could arrive by midday, dipping near 3°C later on. Rain shows little sign of returning, making conditions bright and calm. Lighter winds should help maintain a pleasant vibe as the day goes on without much cloud cover.
Wednesday sees patchy rain moving in around midday, with scattered drizzle persisting. Temperatures near 8°C remain steady, and the chance of wet weather is high. In Aberystwyth, conditions may feel slightly cool with occasional breezes. This middle-of-the-week forecast suggests another damp stretch.
Thursday brings milder conditions, with temperatures about 12°C under cloudy skies. Showers are more than likely to appear, although breaks from the rain might emerge. Breezy gusts could pick up at times, setting a calmer tone whenever they ease. Overall, it remains grey, but slightly warmer through the following hours.
This weekend starts with Friday staying unsettled. Temperatures near 9°C are expected, and drizzle could persist. Breezes remain noticeable, while intervals of drier spells may offer fleeting respite. Patchy rain looks likely from morning onward, rounding off the rest of the week on a soggy note. Expect continuing breezes to keep the forecast feeling brisk, at times, despite the relatively mild readings.
