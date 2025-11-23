Today, Sunday, November 23, in Aberystwyth brings moderate rain, so expect grey skies with temperatures near 9°C. Wind remains brisk, and showers appear regularly throughout the morning and afternoon. This weather update suggests no snow, just steady rain. Skies stay quite overcast by nightfall. Expect damp roads into late evening.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain with occasional breaks in the cloud. Temperatures about 8°C keep the day cool, and a light breeze makes it feel chilly. Intervals of drizzle might pop up, but the rainfall remains patchy overall. Skies may turn partly cloudy during daylight before rain returns overnight. Expect dampness.
The next day, Tuesday, remains mostly dry, though patchy rain appears in some spots. Temperatures about 7°C feel cooler, especially in the early hours near 3°C. Sunny intervals dominate midday, creating brighter weather conditions. Evening skies look clear, but keep an eye on brief drizzle toward late night. Winds gentle.
The following day, Wednesday, continues with patchy rain and occasional cloud cover. Temperatures about 8°C bring mild conditions, though lows near 3°C keep nights chilly. Some overcast periods might dominate the afternoon. Brief spells of drizzle are likely, but calmer moments offer muted sunshine. Evening hours may see lingering clouds.
Thursday warms slightly with temperatures about 11°C and lows near 7°C. Patchy rain remains possible, though overcast skies occasionally break for mild sunshine. Gentle breezes bring a more comfortable feel. This weather forecast hints at unsettled conditions heading into this weekend, with further showers likely and moderate warmth continuing overall.
This article was automatically generated
