Today, Saturday, November 22, in Aberystwyth, brings moderate rain and occasional light drizzle, according to local weather reports. Expect top temperatures near 9°C and lows about 6°C. Patches of rain are likely on and off, keeping conditions soggy. Skies will stay mostly grey, so sunshine breaks are limited.
Tomorrow looks set for more moderate rain, with some heavy showers early on. Temperatures about 9°C peak and near 7°C at night. Overcast skies persist, and brisk winds maintain a damp feel. Occasional breaks might bring lighter rain, but drizzle could linger into the evening, extending the rainy spell.
The next day extends the gloomy pattern, featuring moderate downpours and overcast skies throughout. Highest readings reach near 8°C, with the night settling about 6°C. Showers may turn lighter in the afternoon, yet lingering clouds reduce any sunshine chances. Occasional drizzle remains likely, keeping the local weather reliably damp and unsettled.
Another day sees patchy rain drifting in, accompanied by intermittent drizzle. Peak temperatures hover near 8°C, while after dark values dip about 5°C. Cloud cover is dominant, making sunny intervals brief. Though the rain may not fall constantly, the air stays moist, reinforcing a cool and cloudy forecast.
Midweek keeps mist, patchy rain, and cloudy conditions in the picture. Top values climb near 9°C, with nights sliding about 5°C. Overcast conditions remain prevalent, though occasional breaks could reveal brightness. Expect drizzle in spots, ensuring the region stays damp. This extended stretch promises more unsettled weather going forward, with few signs of dryness.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.