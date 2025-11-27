Today, Thursday, November 27, in Aberystwyth begins on a soggy note, with patchy rain from dawn and occasional drizzle through midday. Skies remain cloudy, though brief pauses in the downpour might appear. Temperatures near 13°C keep the day mild, but persistent wet conditions dominate this local weather update. Winds may pick up occasionally, enhancing the damp feeling.
Tomorrow continues the rainy outlook with scattered showers persisting into the afternoon. Light drizzly moments may break up heavier spells, ensuring a damp scene overall. Thermometers hold about 9°C, providing cool conditions that keep the likelihood of further downpours intact. Clouds continue to blanket the sky, ensuring limited sunshine.
Saturday arrives with a cooler trend, featuring moderate rain and a gusty breeze. Some fleeting dry intervals might pop up, yet lingering showers remain quite possible. Temperatures hover near 7°C, adding a crisp touch to the overall forecast. Areas of drizzle may develop through the evening, prolonging the moody weather.
Sunday turns bright and sunny, offering blue skies and a welcome change. Dry weather persists through most of the day, and temperatures settle about 6°C. Evenings could remain clear, maintaining a cooler but pleasant feel. Morning sunshine extends into midday, while cooler air sets the stage for a clear dusk.
Monday looks wetter again, featuring moderate rain that intensifies at times. Cloud cover remains prominent, with possible drizzle spreading widely. Temperatures hold near 12°C, sustaining mild air despite the return of unsettled conditions. Breezy spells accompany the rain, hinting at unsettled weather into the night.
This article was automatically generated
