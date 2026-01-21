Today, Wednesday, January 21, brings moderate rain from dawn through the evening, with some brisk winds in places. Conditions remain mostly soggy, and temperatures near 10°C keep the day mild. Cloud cover dominates, limiting any sunshine, and showers persist after sunset. This forecast sets a damp tone around Aberystwyth.
Tomorrow features more unsettling skies, with patchy rain and light drizzle. Temperatures near 8°C keep the atmosphere cool. Thicker clouds could bring brief heavier spells. Evening hours remain overcast, capping a slightly cooler but still damp day.
Friday sees moderate rain returning, occasionally intensifying for short periods. Temperatures hover about 6°C, making it a noticeably chillier day. Thick clouds offer minimal sunshine as drizzle and heavier showers alternate. Conditions may improve slightly by late afternoon, yet soggy ground and cloud cover persist into the night.
This weekend starts with Saturday bringing patches of cloud and occasional brighter spells. Temperatures around 5°C provide a modest respite from constant rainfall. The day should stay mostly dry, though light showers cannot be ruled out. Skies may clear slightly by midday, welcoming a calmer atmosphere into the evening.
Sunday turns notably colder, holding at about 3°C under predominantly overcast skies. Early hours could see brief flurries, but substantial snow seems unlikely. Any drizzle should remain minimal, and the day feels crisp with limited sunshine. Evening clouds linger, wrapping up the weekend on a subdued yet largely dry note.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.