There is heavy rain today, Thursday, January 8, with temperatures near 6°C and lows about 1°C. Heavy snow is likely by nightfall in Aberystwyth, making conditions brisk. Winds could pick up speed, leaving brief breaks from the downpours scarce. Skies remain overcast, creating a dreary start. Expect occasional sleet too.
Moderate showers are expected tomorrow, keeping the forecast wet throughout. Daytime readings hover near 5°C, though drizzles could intensify. Overnight conditions settle around 2°C, offering little relief from dampness. Rain may pause briefly, yet clouds persist. Lighter winds add some calm, but persistent moisture remains the dominant feature indeed, overall.
This weekend starts with patchy rain on Saturday, as temperatures linger near 6°C. Occasional drier spells might surface, but skies often appear grey. Evening sees values hovering about 2°C, maintaining a cool vibe. Light breezes ease conditions slightly, though wet scenarios still dominate. Brief clearing could bring fleeting respite tonight.
Further rainfall arrives Sunday, carrying on the soggy trend. Afternoon temperatures hover near 6°C, with evening dropping to about 2°C. Interrupted showers might alternate with short-lived calm. Gusts increase at times, hastening the chill factor. Waterlogged ground stays likely, leaving minimal opportunity for dryness. Overcast conditions remain persistently damp overall.
Monday ushers in milder air, pushing daytime values close to 9°C. Light rain lingers intermittently, though a few drier moments could show up. Evening declines to around 7°C, preserving mild sensations compared to recent chill. Winds drop somewhat, reducing any biting edge. Overcast skies largely dominate the overall outlook widely.
