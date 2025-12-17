Today, Wednesday, December 17, brings heavy rain, with afternoon temperatures near 10°C and a low about 4°C by nightfall in Aberystwyth. Frequent downpours are expected throughout the day, creating damp conditions in many areas. Strong gusts might accompany the wet weather, making it feel cooler when ventured outdoors.
Tomorrow features moderate rain and blustery weather, with a peak near 9°C and overnight lows about 7°C. Occasional showers will persist, interspersed with heavier bursts that could intensify briefly. Windy spells are likely as well, adding to the unsettled outlook. Skies might remain grey, keeping conditions soggy overall.
Friday is expected to stay rainy, with top temperatures near 8°C and lows about 6°C. Early downpours could be frequent, though lighter drizzle may develop later. Some cloud breaks might occur, yet scattered showers remain likely. Breezes continue, reinforcing a chill in the air, especially during the evening. A damp outlook continues.
This weekend on Saturday, skies start mostly overcast before moderate rain arrives by late afternoon. Temperatures near 9°C and lows about 7°C will characterise a breezy evening, with drizzle lingering overnight and boosting the chance of ongoing soggy conditions. Occasional gusts could pick up, making the later hours feel cooler.
Sunday continues the weekend trend with patchy rain possible and daytime highs near 7°C. A low about 4°C might set in after sunset, while occasional clear spells could emerge briefly. Some sunshine may peek through, but light showers remain in the forecast. Cooler air is expected to dominate by late evening, lingering through the night.
